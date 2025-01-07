How a bill becomes a law in Idaho: A step-by-step guide

BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho's legislature opened its 2025 session on Monday, many residents may be curious about the journey a bill takes to become law in the Gem State. The legislative process in Idaho involves several critical steps, from proposal to final approval by the governor.

The process begins when a member of the legislature or a standing committee proposes a bill. Once introduced, the bill is read aloud on the floor of either the House of Representatives or the Senate — this reading is a formality that introduces the bill to lawmakers and the public.

After the first reading, the bill is sent to a committee for review. Here, legislators analyze the bill’s content, discuss its implications, and, oftentimes, hold public hearings for additional input. The committee can then choose to approve, amend, or reject the bill.

If a bill successfully makes it out of committee, it proceeds to the second reading on the legislative floor. At this stage, the bill is automatically placed on the third reading calendar for a final debate and vote unless other legislative actions intervene.

The third reading is a crucial moment in the legislative process, as it allows for full debate among lawmakers. Following this discussion, a final vote is held. If the bill passes, it moves over to the opposite chamber, where it is subject to another round of readings, debates, and votes.

Once both chambers have approved the bill, it is sent to the governor, who has the authority to sign the bill into law or to veto it. If the bill is signed, it becomes law; if vetoed, the legislature can attempt to override the veto with a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

As Idaho moves forward with its 2025 legislative session, understanding this process is crucial for residents who want to engage with their lawmakers and participate in shaping state laws.