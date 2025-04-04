Governor Brad Little celebrates a "productive 2025 legislative session"

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers wrapped up the 2025 legislative session on Friday, with both chambers declaring "sine die" this afternoon, according to Governor Little. Little, in a press release, applauded the legislature for "working with him to advance his 'KEEPING PROMISES' plan."

“America wants what Idaho has — safe communities, bustling economic activity, increasing incomes, tax relief, fewer regulations, fiscal responsibility, and common sense values,” Gov. Little said. "I thank my partners in the Idaho Legislature for working so hard for the people of Idaho ... . The list of successes is long, and there is still more we can and should do for Idahoans."

After adjourning, Governor Brad Little will still have 5 days to either sign or veto the recently passed legislation — any remaining bills will automatically become law after 5 days. The rest of the roughly 300 bills that passed both the House and Senate this session have all already been signed into law or vetoed by Little. The full list of enacted legislation can be found here.

RELATED: Governor Brad Little vetoes Medical Freedom Act — how his veto could be overturned by lawmakers

Senate Bill 1023, also known as the Medical Freedom Act, was vetoed by Little earlier this week, which, so far, is the only bill vetoed in the 2025 session. On Friday, however, lawmakers continued to pass and debate new bills, including an amended version of the Medical Freedom Act.

RELATED: New "medical freedom" bill introduced following Gov. Little's veto

Legislators initially planned to adjourn last week but missed their self-appointed adjournment deadline as they still had a significant amount of legislation to work through and approve. After adjourning, Gov. Little will still have around a dozen laws to sign or veto.