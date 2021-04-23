Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Lawmakers seek to skirt governor to go back into session

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Ridler/AP
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 15:18:23-04

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation to allow the Idaho Legislature to go into recess without fully shutting down so that it can come back to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and other issues has been introduced.

The legislation made public Friday would allow Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder to reconvene the Legislature no later than Sept. 1. If the Legislature officially adjourned, only Republican Gov. Brad Little could call them back. The legislation also allows the recess without paying lawmakers up to $139 in daily expenses.

Lawmakers are angry they didn't play a larger role last year after they adjourned and Little took emergency pandemic actions, including issuing a stay-at-home order.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light