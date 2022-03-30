Lawmakers return to statehouse Thursday eyeing adjournment

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers will return to the Statehouse Thursday with hopes to officially wrap the session and formally adjourn Sine Die.

If they do, the 66th Legislative Session will have lasted just shy of three months, a stark contrast to last year's record-breaking run.

Related: Lawmakers recess until Thursday, but end of the session is near

Lawmakers had hoped to wrap Friday, but as things dragged late into the night, they voted to recess until 11 a.m. Thursday. The extra time will give lawmakers the chance to take up Gov. Brad Little's vetoes and he's issued three just this week.

Related: Idaho governor vetoes bill on judicial appointment process

The original votes on the vetoed bills can offer clues about which vetoes lawmakers might try to override.

“If there's a close vote, then it may be very unlikely that the legislature would choose to vote to override the veto. If it is a large disparity where you already have two-thirds of a legislature who votes to approve then it is likely that they will take that veto back up and vote to override,” University of Idaho law professor Shaakirrah Sanders said.

Vetoed bills will return to the chamber they originated from. Lawmakers will then need a two-thirds vote in both houses to override Little’s veto.