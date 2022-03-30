Watch
Idaho governor vetoes bill on judicial appointment process

Gov. Brad Little
Gov. Brad Little
Posted at 3:34 PM, Mar 30, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed legislation involving the process for judicial appointments.

The Republican governor in the veto issued Wednesday says he sees a need for modernization, but lawmakers need to spend more time talking with those involved in the process. The proposed law passed the House and Senate with large majorities, but not enough to overcome a veto. The proposed law would have increased the number of members on the nonpartisan Idaho Judicial Council from seven to 11. The council nominates judges to district courts, appeals court and the Idaho Supreme Court.

In general, the proposed law tilted judge selection toward governors and lawmakers.

