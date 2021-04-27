Watch
Intern must publicly testify on rape claim against lawmaker

Keith Ridler/AP
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 18:52:03-04

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho legislative ethics committee will force a 19-year-old intern who says she was raped by a lawmaker to publicly testify about the encounter Wednesday.

The teen’s attorney, Annie Hightower with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, decried the move, saying the intern should decide whether to describe traumatic events in a public forum.

The investigation into Lewiston Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s conduct began in March when the intern told a supervisor that the 38-year-old lawmaker raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a restaurant.

Von Ehlinger has denied the accusations and says the sexual encounter was consensual.

