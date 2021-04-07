Watch
Idaho Senate passes so-called 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban

Posted at 8:13 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 10:13:11-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate passed a bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions in the state by banning them once fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

The so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill passed Tuesday 28-7 on a party-line vote. Bill sponsor Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, a Republican from Huston, said a fetal heartbeat is a sign that life exists and that she believes the state has a compelling interest in protecting that life.

Cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks, before many women discover they are pregnant. The bill now goes to the House.

