Idaho Senate passes law restricting bathroom use to biological sex

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, the Idaho Senate passed House Bill 752 (HB-752), often referred to as the Bathroom Bill, by a vote of 28-7. The bill now heads to Governor Brad Little's desk for final approval.

HB-752 would make it a misdemeanor to knowingly enter a restroom, locker room, or changing facility designated for the opposite biological sex in government buildings or public accommodations. A second conviction within five years would be a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

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In a press release, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates - Idaho condemned the bill's passage, calling it "the most extreme anti-transgender bathroom ban in the nation, a law that criminalizes transgender people simply for existing in public spaces."

Sen. Tammy Nichols spoke in favor of the bill during debate on the Senate floor, citing what she claims was a personal encounter with a trans person in a private space meant for women.

"As a mom with a daughter, we had the situation occur once, and it was scary," said Sen. Nichols. "It can cause a lot of trauma. And I've talked to people where that situation has happened, and we've heard about it, and not just for young children."

Sen Alison Rabe (D - District 16) explained her "no" vote, saying, "I think this bill strips away basic needs." She went on to say that discriminating against portions of the population is "bad for business."

Sen. Josh Kohl (R - District 25) followed Sen. Rabe and said the bill is about "protecting Idaho's cultural decency." The Sen. Kohl went on to say, "That's not right. I was sent here by my voters to protect Idaho's children and to protect Idaho's cultural decency. We don't want to become like California or New York."

The ACLU of Idaho has called on Governor Brad Little to veto the legislation.

“This bill’s proposed punishments for using public facilities are extreme and unnecessary. A trans person who enters a restroom that aligns with their gender identity could receive the same punishment as someone convicted of a violent crime," said ACLU spokesperson Taylor Munson.

According to the Associated Press, 19 states, including Idaho, have laws that prohibit transgender persons from using bathrooms that align with their gender in schools and some public places.

WATCH: The Senate debates House Bill 752, otherwise known as the "Bathroom Bill"

Full Senate hearing on House Bill 752, known as the bathroom bill

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