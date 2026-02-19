Idaho Senate passes bill to repeal Women’s Commission, sends to House

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate voted 29-5-1 on Thursday to pass legislation repealing state law establishing the Idaho Women’s Commission, sending the measure to the House for consideration.

Bill sponsor Senator Brian Lenney says the commission should be removed from Idaho Code because it has not been funded since 2009 and no longer exists in practice. According to Sen. Lenney, Senate Bill 1236 is part of a broader effort to clean up outdated or obsolete laws.

Opponents urged lawmakers to reconsider, pointing to the commission’s history since its creation in 1965. Senator Melissa Wintrow outlined the commission’s past work on issues including pay equity, employment discrimination, migrant labor conditions, and sexual assault laws, and argued the state could benefit from reinstating and funding it.

Sen. Wintrow added that challenges such as childcare access, housing affordability and violence against women remain pressing concerns throughout the state.

The bill includes an emergency clause and would take effect on July 1 if approved by the House and signed by the governor.

