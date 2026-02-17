Idaho lawmakers consider removing Women’s Commission from state law

A long-dormant section of Idaho law is drawing renewed attention at the Statehouse.

Lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 1236, which would remove the Idaho Women’s Commission from state code. Supporters say the commission has not been funded or active for 17 years and that eliminating it is simply a matter of cleaning up obsolete law. Opponents argue removing it sends a broader message and eliminates the option to revive it in the future.

Dr. Mary Mosley, president of the American Association of University Women of Idaho, testified against the bill and says the debate is about more than code.

“First time I went to get a credit card, they said, oh, we always put it in the husband's name,” Mosley said.

Mosley recalled that experience as an example of how recently women lacked basic financial independence.

“In 1975, I got my first credit card of my own… and that felt pretty good,” she said.

Mosley says Senate Bill 1236 would abolish the Idaho Women’s Commission, which was created in the 1960s to study the status of women and encourage participation in public policy.

“It was a bill to abolish the Women's Commission… and we’re saying it sends a bad message to the women of Idaho,” Mosley said.

Supporters of the bill say the commission has not existed in practice for nearly two decades.

“This just deals with getting rid of old obsolete code,” said Sen. Brian Lenney, the bill’s sponsor.

Mosley argues keeping the commission in law costs the state nothing and preserves the possibility of reactivating it.

“It's not costing the state a thing to leave it alone. Could at some point reactivate it,” she said.

She also pointed to issues she believes still warrant study, including incarceration.

“We are the highest number of incarcerated women per capita in the nation… and that should be studied,” Mosley said.

Others echoed that concern during public testimony.

“I believe there is a need and actually a desire on the part of several groups representing Idaho women to reestablish a women's commission in Idaho, and I don't want to lose this opportunity,” said Kathy Dawes, who testified in opposition to the bill.

Backers of the legislation pushed back, arguing women do not need a state commission to succeed.

“I am not convinced that any one of these beautiful, strong women in my life need a government-established commission in order to live successful, empowered lives,” said Sen. Glenneda Shippey.

Mosley says her concern is about awareness of how policy decisions affect everyday life.

“If you think what the legislature does doesn’t affect your personal life, you’re wrong,” she said.

The bill is scheduled for a third reading on Tuesday, Feb. 17. If it passes, the Idaho Women’s Commission would be removed from state law.