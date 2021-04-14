Idaho Senate on recess to allow the House, Gov. Brad Little additional time

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate will recess to allow the House and Gov. Brad Little additional time to take action on legislative items.

The Senate will recess until April 19 while several items await action in the House, according to a news release from Senator Mark Harris. Harris says the Senate was able to move several bills through since returning from the previous recess April 6. The time will allow the House and Little "time to consider and respond to recent legislation and take a measured approach to next steps."

Related: Legislature back in session, long to-do lists after recess

The Senate has yet to address the transportation infrastructure and tax relief bills, according to Harris.

"It's not prudent to advance tax relief proposals or significant transportation and infrastructure investments until we have a comprehensive picture of how much funding is available to invest in projects or return to Idaho taxpayers," Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee (R-Fruitland) said in a statement.

2021 legislative session: Idaho House votes down teacher salary bill