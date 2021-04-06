Watch
Legislature back in session today; long to-do lists after recess

Nicole Camarda/Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse House chambers
Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 06, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — After a historic 18-day recess, lawmakers are back inside the Statehouse Tuesday morning as the 2021 Legislative Session continues. The House and the Senate recessed on March 19 after six house members tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is the progress so far throughout the 2021 Legislative session:

Lawmakers have long to-do lists before the session is able to come to an end.

The house and the senate will convene today at noon. You can watch the live streams here.

