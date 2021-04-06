Legislature back in session today; long to-do lists after recess

BOISE, Idaho — After a historic 18-day recess, lawmakers are back inside the Statehouse Tuesday morning as the 2021 Legislative Session continues. The House and the Senate recessed on March 19 after six house members tested positive for COVID-19.

#BREAKING The Senate will also recess along with the House. The Legislature will recess until April 6th at noon. — Nicole Camarda (@CamardaNicole) March 19, 2021

Here is the progress so far throughout the 2021 Legislative session:



Lawmakers have long to-do lists before the session is able to come to an end.

If you're wondering how long the post-recess #idleg session might go: House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane said his committee will take up agency rules on April 19 and 20, while waiting for Gov. Brad Little to sign or veto the remaining bills from the session. — Kevin Richert (@KevinRichert) April 6, 2021

The house and the senate will convene today at noon. You can watch the live streams here.