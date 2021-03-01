Menu

Idaho panel OKs new version of constitutional amendment

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this file photo taken on Feb. 18, 2021, showing the Idaho Senate meets in the Statehouse, in Boise, Idaho. A Senate panel of lawmakers has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday, March 1, 2021, voted 5-3 to send the joint resolution to the full Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Idaho Senate
Posted at 3:45 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 17:45:26-05

BOISE, Idaho — A Senate panel of lawmakers has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday voted 5-3 to send the joint resolution to the full Senate. A similar resolution passed the House in January with the two-thirds majority needed for constitutional amendments. But it appeared to go too far for senators.

Under that version, special sessions called by lawmakers would not have been limited to topics decided ahead of the sessions. The new version would have those limits. Lawmakers opposed to the original version feared that the Legislature would become a full-time operation.

