Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho Lt. Gov. seeks funds to cover losing lawsuit costs

items.[0].image.alt
COURTESY DARIN OSWALD, IDAHO STATESMAN
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin directs business as the Idaho Senate convenes during a special session Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Boise.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 16:40:28-05

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin asked legislative budget writers Wednesday for $29,000 to cover legal fees incurred after she lost a public records lawsuit.

The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July after several journalists said she wrongly denied public record requests for materials relating to her new Education Task Force. McGeachin lost the lawsuit and the judge ordered her to pay the Idaho Press Club's legal fees.

The Idaho Statesman reports McGeachin asked the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee for the funds on Wednesday. Her total budget is just over $183,000. McGeachin says she may have to cut staff if the legal fees are pulled from that budget.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light