Idaho Lt. Gov. seeks funds to cover losing lawsuit costs

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin asked legislative budget writers Wednesday for $29,000 to cover legal fees incurred after she lost a public records lawsuit.

The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July after several journalists said she wrongly denied public record requests for materials relating to her new Education Task Force. McGeachin lost the lawsuit and the judge ordered her to pay the Idaho Press Club's legal fees.

The Idaho Statesman reports McGeachin asked the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee for the funds on Wednesday. Her total budget is just over $183,000. McGeachin says she may have to cut staff if the legal fees are pulled from that budget.