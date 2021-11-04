Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin settles Idaho Press Club Lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho — The State of Idaho Controller's Office have processed a transaction for the settlement of the Idaho Press Club lawsuit.

The transaction was for the amount of $28,973.84 to Stoles Rives, LLP, the office confirmed with Idaho News 6.

The lawsuit against Idaho's Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin came in July after she wrongly denied Public Records Requests from several journalists regarding her education task force alleging indoctrination in Idaho public schools.

McGeachin responded to the ruling by saying the ruling has the potential for the information to be "misused."

"After months of fighting to protect your data, the court has ruled that our office must release personal information on thousands of Idahoans to the media, where it has the potential to be misused to harass Idahoans who speak out on controversial issues," McGeachin said.

After the ruling that McGeachin was to release records and refund fees related to the record requests as well as paying the court related fees of the Idaho Press Club, McGeachin waited to release those documents until a judge issued a second order.

The task force ultimately made six recommendations to the state legislature: