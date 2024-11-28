BSU forfeits semi-finals against San Jose State

After defeating Utah State in the quarter-finals, the BSU women's volleyball team has announced that it will not participate in the semi-finals against San Jose State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship Tournament.

The decision comes after a controversial ruling that allowed a trans player on San Jose State to continue to participate on the team.

BSU Athletics released a statement last night that said:

"The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one. Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday. They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes."

San Jose State received six forfeit victories from Mountain West opponents this season and they will advance to Saturday's Championship match against either top-seeded Colorado State or No. 5 San Diego State.