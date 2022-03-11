Watch
Idaho leaders don't act on McGeachin legal fee request

Otto Kitsinger/AP
FILE - Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin enters the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. The Legislature's budget-setting committee has passed on a request by McGeachin for extra money to pay a private attorney she hired in a public records dispute. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 11, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho legislative budget leaders have decided not to act on a request by Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for extra money to pay a private attorney she hired in a public records dispute.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 18-0 Friday to approve a budget of $202,200 for her office for next fiscal year. That decision omitted her request of $29,000 for legal fees for the fiscal year ending June 30. McGeachin last year hired a private attorney to keep secret records from her Education Task Force, but lost in court.

McGeachin's office has paid the $29,000, meaning she may not have enough to make payroll.

