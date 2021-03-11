Menu

Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho lawmakers want to make legalizing drugs more difficult

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Ridler/AP
Republican Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt addresses the House State Affairs Committee at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The panel approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of marijuana and other drugs without approval of two-thirds of the Idaho Legislature. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Gayann DeMordaunt
Posted at 1:49 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 15:49:17-05

BOISE, Idaho — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of marijuana and other drugs without the approval of two-thirds of the Idaho Legislature moved forward on Thursday.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 10-4 to send the resolution to the full House. Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho.

Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses. The measure would have to pass the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in November 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light