Idaho tax filing deadline extended to May 17

Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 24, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — The deadline to file Idaho state income taxes will be extended to May 17, following the temporary changes to the federal tax filing deadline.

Gov. Brad Little instructed the Idaho State Tax Commission to hold a special meeting to extend the state filing deadline to provide taxpayers and preparers with immediate clarification.

“I appreciate the Tax Commission and the Idaho Legislature for prioritizing the actions needed to ease the burden on Idahoans in preparing their taxes this year,” Governor Little said.

House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder said it's a priority of the state Legislature to act as quickly as possible when they return on April 6 to approve legislation simplifying tax preparation for Idahoans.

