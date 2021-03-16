Idaho Land Board votes to oppose Republican-backed law

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Land Board has voted to oppose a proposed law backed by Republican lawmakers that would ban the attorney general's office from representing the state department of lands.

Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Schools Chief Sherri Ybarra are on the board and abstained from voting on Tuesday. But Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and State Controller Brandon Woolf both voted for a policy to oppose the bill, resulting in a 2-0 vote.

All the board members are Republicans. The vote instructs Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller to appear before lawmakers at public hearings and oppose the legislation.