Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle talks 2025 legislative session

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle is pleased with how the 2025 Legislative wrapped up.

“It was a good one. We got a lot done this year," Moyle said. "Historic tax relief income, property sales a lot being done there. Got a lot of stuff done —illegal immigration, education, we checked all the boxes, it’s amazing.”



I asked the Speaker this: “What were the issues you didn’t tackle this session?"

"I think there’s still some issues with school funding formula, and there’s still some issues with the parental rights bill that we need to touch base on things like that — that we’re close to an agreement but not quite there," Moyle replied.

Election reform is still on Moyle’s radar. “We did some stuff as far as election reform more to do, we got part of it done, not all of it.”



I was curious to hear the House Speaker’s thoughts on the future of the conservative movement in Idaho. "I think there’s a difference between conservatives and libertarians, and I think conservatives have libertarian leanings, but I think some new libertarians have gone farther than conservative Idahoans want to go," Moyle said. "For example, they want to legalize drugs. I think they’re going farther to the right of conservative Idahoans.”



House and Senate leadership will continue to work throughout the year, gearing up for the 2026 legislative session.