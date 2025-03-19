Watch Now
Bill to improve fire suppression on federal lands passes Idaho House

In this Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Forest Service smoke from the Nethker Fire billows into the air at Payette National Forest near McCall, Idaho. Firefighters in west-central Idaho are trying to stop the wildfire from reaching Burgdorf Hot Springs, a popular hot springs resort area north of McCall, while a rangeland wildfire is spreading fast in southern Idaho. (U.S. Forest Service via AP)
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at improving fire suppression measures on federal lands within the state.

House Bill 389 seeks to amend current provisions related to uncontrolled fires and establish new guidelines for the use of state resources in firefighting efforts on federal land. Specifically, it reclassifies any forest or range fire burning out of control as a public nuisance — individuals responsible for starting such fires would be held liable for any costs.

One of the key additions in the legislation clarifies the state's policy on forest fires on federal lands. If passed, the governor would have the authority to direct state resources to combat any of these fires, and the state controller would be able to pull money from the general fund to cover firefighting costs.

The cost recovery measures in the bill allow the state to be repaid through civil actions prosecuted by the attorney general, with recovered funds being returned to the general fund.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this bill as it moves through the legislature.

