Idaho House passes amended immigration and enforcement bill, heading to the governor

BOISE, Idaho — A new immigration and enforcement bill, which was heavily amended by the Senate, has once again passed the House and will now head to Gov. Brad Little to sign into law or veto.

H.B. 83 seeks to address illegal entry from foreign nations, illegal reentry by certain individuals, and refusal to comply with orders to return to a foreign nation. The bill outlines severe penalties for offenders, including felony charges for refusal to comply with court-ordered directives.

RELATED: Idaho Senate amends, passes bill targetting illegal immigration and enforcement

A key aspect of the bill mandates that any person convicted under its statutes must return to their country of origin upon completing their sentence. Additionally, it requires law enforcement or designated agencies to monitor and report compliance with such orders to the Idaho State Police.

Idaho Senate amends, passes bill targetting illegal immigration and enforcement

The Senate passed the bill, 29-6, on March 11, with several amendments. One of the amendments clarifies that the legislation can be referred to as the "Immigration Cooperation and Enforcement Act" and adds definitions for several additional terms, including "dangerous illegal alien," "dangerous crime," "immigration detainer," and more.

The Senate amendments also add a section regarding "trafficking," which states that anyone who assists in trafficking a "dangerous illegal alien" will be guilty of a felony and receive a minimum one-year sentence. Also added is a five-year minimum sentence for anyone convicted of a dangerous crime who is found not to be in the U.S. legally.

In addition, the Senate added an "immunity" section, which says that "a law enforcement official or custodial authority acting in good faith to carry out duties or activities allowed by this chapter shall have immunity from damages or liability from such actions."

If signed by Gov. Little, the law would take effect immediately due to an emergency clause in the bill.