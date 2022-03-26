Watch
Idaho House OKs study of 'harmful' material in libraries

Matt Pearl
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 20:07:26-04

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho House Republicans, thwarted in passing a bill to fine librarians $1,000 and send them to jail for a year for checking out material to a minor that could harm them, passed a resolution to form a group to study the matter.

The House voted 57-7 Friday to approve the resolution to create the group comprised of House members, a member of the Idaho Library Association and the state librarian of the Idaho Commission for Libraries. The House earlier this month, with no Democratic support, approved a bill to fine and jail librarians, but the bill failed to get a hearing in the Senate.

