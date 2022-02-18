Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho governor signs unemployment tax cut into law

items.[0].image.alt
Screenshot, Idaho News 6
Gov. Brad Little 2022 State of the State address
Posted at 4:00 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 18:00:35-05

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a $64 million unemployment tax cut into law on Friday, saying it will help businesses hang on to more earnings.

The bill locks a lower unemployment insurance rate into place for the next two years. Little signed the bill while at Henggeler Packing Company in Fruitland. The legislation is part of a package of tax cuts Little promoted during his State of the State Address last month, dubbed the “Leading Idaho” plan.

Other tax cuts include the biggest income tax cut in Idaho history that sailed through the Legislature and was signed by the governor two weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light