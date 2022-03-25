Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho governor OKs new law to boost execution drug secrecy

Lethal Injection Secrecy Bill
Jessie L. Bonner/AP
FILE - This Oct. 20, 2011 file photo shows the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution as Security Institution Warden Randy Blades look on in Boise, Idaho. Legislation that would bar Idaho officials from releasing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injection executions was introduced by the House State Affairs Committee on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessie L. Bonner, File)
Lethal Injection Secrecy Bill
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 14:31:45-04

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill that dramatically increases the secrecy surrounding the state's execution drugs.

The Republican governor on Wednesday signed the bill that prohibits Idaho officials from revealing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, even if they are ordered to do so by the courts.

Opponents say the law will be challenged in court and that executions require more transparency rather than less. Supporters say the law is the only way that the state will be able to continue to carry out lawful executions because suppliers of lethal injection chemicals are demanding strict confidentiality.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light