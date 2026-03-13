Idaho committee votes to hold vaccine bill after two days of testimony

BOISE, Idaho — After two days of heated testimony, the Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee voted Friday to hold off on advancing a bill that would change vaccine rules for schools, daycares, and hospitals.

House Bill 808, sponsored by Republican Rep. Robert Bieswenger, seeks to expand the state’s Medical Freedom Act. The bill would remove certain vaccine mandates and change the state’s immunization tracking system, known as IRIS, from an “opt-out” model to “opt-in.”

Supporters say the measure protects personal choice and parental rights. “We just need to get back to make America healthy again and support people's personal individual rights to choose their own medication,” Bieswenger said during closing remarks.

READ MORE | Idaho bill to alter vaccine rules gains support, raises concerns among nurses

Opponents warned the bill could create confusion, put children and vulnerable residents at risk, and limit the ability of hospitals, schools, and first responders to provide care. Testimony came from school nurses, hospitals, county officials, businesses, and concerned parents.

"Vaccine mandates have long been one of the most effective tools for protecting students and the broader community, especially those who are immunocompromised or medically unable to be vaccinated," said Holly Papa, who testified against the bill on behalf of the Mormon Women for Ethical Government organization.

Hospital and county officials also expressed concern that the measure could conflict with federal law and create liability for frontline workers. Businesses warned that some provisions could prevent them from requiring vaccinations for certain job roles.

After hearing hours of testimony, the committee voted to hold HB 808, leaving it in committee for further review and amendments before it can be sent to the full House.

WATCH | Hear public testimony in favor and against the bill

Idaho bill to alter vaccine rules gains support, raises concerns among nurses

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