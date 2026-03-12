BOISE, Idaho — Vaccine mandates and record tracking could see major changes in Idaho, as one lawmaker looks to expand on the Medical Freedom Act passed last year.

House Bill 808 sponsor, Republican Rep. Robert Bieswenger, says the proposal would remove vaccine mandate laws for schools and daycares. It would also change the state’s immunization reminder information system (IRIS) from an “opt out” model to “opt in.”

“It should be the policy, across-the-board that all of these treatments should be voluntary and with informed consent,” Bieswenger said.



WATCH | Hear public testimony in favor and against the bill

Idaho bill to alter vaccine rules gains support, raises concerns among nurses

The controversial bill drew both support and criticism during Thursday’s House Health and Welfare committee meeting.

“It is imperative that individuals be empowered to make their own medical decisions without government coercion or force,” said Katie Thompson.

“I believe everybody should have their own choice and not be coerced — coercion is what got me in this chair,” said Doug Cameron.

Several school nurses voiced concerns about student health.

“I believe this bill is a danger to our most precious resource, our children,” said Christopher Flynn.

“When we begin to suggest that immunizations are not important by removing documentation requirements, and making it hard to organize those records, we undermine one of the basic ways for communities to protect one another,” said Tasha Hussman.

“House Bill 808 feels like irresponsible public health to me and I hope you vote no,” said Katie Rice.

Michael Kane, who works with an agency that insures government agencies and health care organizations, testified that the bill could unintentionally tie the hands of first responders and government-run hospitals.

“My county hospitals can’t advise or recommend any sort of medical treatment and if they do, the bill says the AG can come after them,” Kane said.

So many people signed up to testify that time ran out, and the committee chairman decided to resume discussion first thing Friday morning.