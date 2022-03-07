Watch
Idaho budget committee OKs $3.4 billion for public schools

Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 14:34:26-05

BOISE, Idaho — The Legislature's budget committee has approved spending $3.4 billion to teach Idaho's 310,000 K-12 students, money that includes $1,000 bonuses for teachers, administrators and support staff.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Monday voted to approve seven budgets relating to public schools that add up to an 8% increase over last year. The money includes federal, state and dedicated funds. About $2.3 billion is coming from general funds supplied by Idaho taxpayers, a record 11% increase over last year as promised by Republican Gov. Brad Little in his State of the State address in January.

The state will receive nearly $1 billion in federal money to teach kids.

