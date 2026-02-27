Idaho bill requiring local agencies to partner with ICE on immigration enforcement heads to House floor

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would require trained local officers to help enforce federal immigration laws is now heading to the Idaho House floor.

House Bill 659 would require every local law enforcement agency in Idaho to apply to partner with ICE under the federal 287-G program. That program allows trained local officers to enforce certain federal immigration laws.

WATCH: Idaho bill requiring local ICE partnerships heads to House floor

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue opposes the bill and testified at Thursday’s hearing. He said the bill would raise costs, pull deputies from daily duties and is unnecessary because jails already notify ICE when someone is booked.

"We do not need a mandate to ensure cooperation with ICE. We already do so across the state," Donahue said.

Supporters argued that the bill would strengthen public safety and create consistency.

"I believe that this law would actually help hold accountability and ensure that criminals are being taken out of our system," said William Mostoller, who testified in support of the bill.

"Without clear direction, cooperation becomes inconsistent. Public safety standards should not vary by county lines," said Michael Angiletta, who testified in support of the bill.

The bill would also require agencies that choose not to participate to publicly explain their reasons. Opponents argue that requirement goes too far.

"It's an overstep by the state to tell the sheriff of this state that you shall participate or you will give reasons why you cannot," Donahue said.

In a 12 to 4 vote, the bill advanced and now heads to the House floor.