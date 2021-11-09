Watch
House Republican to run for Senate in reconfigured district

Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 08, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — A first-term Republican representative says he’ll run for a seat in the Senate. The run follows redistricting that left him as the only elected official from either chamber in a reconfigured legislative district in southwestern Idaho.

Ben Adams of Nampa made the announcement on social media on Sunday. Adams is currently in District 13. But the legislative map approved last week by the six-person, bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment puts him in District 12 for the next election.

Adams is among the more conservative lawmakers in the House, and if elected to the more moderate Senate would likely tilt the chamber to the right.

