House lawmakers unanimously support dyslexia legislation, bill heads to Senate

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, House lawmakers unanimously approved new legislation that would direct funding for dyslexia-related educational support.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Judy Boyle from Midvale, would direct $97,000 of state funding to improve educational resources for children with dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a language-learning disability estimated to impact 20% of the population. While dyslexia impacts individuals differently, it frequently causes people to struggle with reading, writing, and pronunciation.

Idaho currently does not have any dyslexia-specific educational services in public and public charter schools.

If passed, the State Department of Education would use the funding to:

Administer statewide dyslexia screening to identify K-5 students with characteristics of dyslexia

Provide professional development training for educators in multisensory-structured literacy approaches

Create a handbook with intervention strategies to address students with characteristics of dyslexia

The bill now heads to the Senate Education Committee for debate.