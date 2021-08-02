Watch
Hearing begins for lawmaker who shared rape accuser's name

Idaho Ed News
Rep. Priscilla Giddings
Posted at 10:45 AM, Aug 02, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules said in an ethics hearing Monday she did nothing wrong and claimed the allegations against her were politically motivated.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings of Whitebird became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details by sharing links to a far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents.

The complaint then alleges she misleading lawmakers about her actions. Click here to watch the hearing.

