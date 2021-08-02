Hearing begins for lawmaker who shared rape accuser's name

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules said in an ethics hearing Monday she did nothing wrong and claimed the allegations against her were politically motivated.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings of Whitebird became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details by sharing links to a far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents.

The complaint then alleges she misleading lawmakers about her actions.