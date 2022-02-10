Grocery tax credit bill passes house, heads to senate

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would increase to the grocery tax credit is now headed to the Senate after passing the house on Thursday.

The house voted 40 to 27 to pass the $20 increase.

The House has voted to pass HB 509 which would increase the grocery tax credit. You can read the bill here: https://t.co/Jd59sMGvz0 #idpol #idleg pic.twitter.com/fYxHnR96GV — Anna Azallion (@annaazallion) February 10, 2022

As we've reported, for those 65 and under the credit would go from $100 to $120 and for those 65 and older, the credit would increase from $120 to $140.

Opponents of the bill say it doesn't do enough.

"A 20% adjustment to the grocery tax credit in two years doesn't address the problem and really doesn't do anything," Democratic Rep. John Gannon of Boise said.

The House sponsor of the bill, Republican Representative Jim Addis of Coeur d'Alene disagrees.

"I asked a question of LSO, "what is the effect of inflation--or what would we need to increase the credit to allow for inflation from 2015 to today?" And the answer from LSO was $12," he said.

We'll continue to follow this bill as the session continues.