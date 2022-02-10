Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Grocery tax credit bill passes house, heads to senate

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Displays of bags of snack foods frame an aisle without a customer in a King Soopers grocery store Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in southeast Denver. The union representing more than 8,000 workers in 68 stores across metropolitan Denver announced on Friday, Jan. 21, that a tentative agreement has been reached to end a 10-day strike against King Soopers and its parent, Kroger Co. The union will vote on the agreement on Monday, Jan. 24. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Grocery Store
Posted at 1:14 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 15:16:26-05

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would increase to the grocery tax credit is now headed to the Senate after passing the house on Thursday.

The house voted 40 to 27 to pass the $20 increase.

As we've reported, for those 65 and under the credit would go from $100 to $120 and for those 65 and older, the credit would increase from $120 to $140.

Opponents of the bill say it doesn't do enough.

"A 20% adjustment to the grocery tax credit in two years doesn't address the problem and really doesn't do anything," Democratic Rep. John Gannon of Boise said.

The House sponsor of the bill, Republican Representative Jim Addis of Coeur d'Alene disagrees.

"I asked a question of LSO, "what is the effect of inflation--or what would we need to increase the credit to allow for inflation from 2015 to today?" And the answer from LSO was $12," he said.

We'll continue to follow this bill as the session continues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light