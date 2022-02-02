Watch
Bill to boost Idaho grocery sales tax credit introduced

Bertel, Steve
Posted at 5:28 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 19:28:15-05

BOISE, Idaho — A proposal would increase by $20 the amount of money Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food through a grocery sales tax credit.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted Tuesday to hold a possible hearing on the bill that boosts the credit from $100 to $120 for people under 65, and from $120 to $140 for those 65 and over. Republican Sen. Steve Vick says the increase is meant to reflect the amount the tax costs a typical person.

If passed, the bill would cut about $32 million from state revenues. That would be replaced using the Tax Relief Fund, which collects sales taxes on online purchases.

