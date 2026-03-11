Idaho Democrats release blocked minority report after House approves controversial parental rights bill

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House approved a bill on Wednesday aimed at expanding parental rights over minors’ medical and social gender transitions, passing the measure 59-9-2.

House Bill 822, known as the Pediatric Secretive Transitions Parental Rights Act, requires schools, healthcare providers, and childcare organizations to notify parents within 72 hours if their child expresses interest in going by a name or pronouns not aligned with the child's biological sex.

Additionally, the bill requires schools and providers to obtain consent from a parent or guardian before facilitating a minor’s medical transition or aiding in a social transition.

Supporters say the legislation strengthens parental rights and ensures transparency in decisions affecting minors’ medical and social care.

In addition to voting to advance the bill, the House voted to suspend House Rule 27, preventing a minority report from being entered into the official House Journal.

In response, the Idaho Joint Democratic Caucus immediately released the report, which states that the bill's penalties, including civil fines up to $100,000, are disproportionate and likely unconstitutional. The report also warns that the bill’s unclear terms, like “social transition” and “aid or abet,” could make it confusing for schools and providers to follow and might discourage kids from expressing themselves.

A coalition of local leaders issued statements on Wednesday afternoon condemning the rule suspension, including Jenna Damron, LGBTQ rights strategist with the ACLU of Idaho, who called the move “a deep offense to the democratic process” in the state.

The bill now moves to the Idaho Senate for consideration.

