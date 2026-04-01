Governor Little signs bill to safeguard students, whistleblowers

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1412 (SB-1412), also known as the Idaho Student Safety and Educator Disclosure Act, into law on Tuesday afternoon.

SB-1412, which is sponsored by Sen. Tammy Nichols (R - District 10), aims to strengthen safety protocols for K-12 students, enhance protections for whistleblowers, and require prospective public education staff to sign an authorization that allows previous employers to release any information tied to past misconduct or investigations.

"Prior to hiring an applicant, an educational entity that is a school district employer shall require an applicant to provide sworn written statements disclosing any pending or prior investigations, resignations during investigations or in lieu of contemplated disciplinary action, or disciplinary actions involving the applicant for misconduct in connection with employment or professional licensure or certification." - Senate Bill 1412

The bill goes on to state that schools may not opt for internal investigations in cases of suspected child abuse. Idaho law requires that cases of abuse be reported to state law enforcement officials.

The law will go into effect starting July 1, 2026.

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