Gov. Little veto restores funding for Idaho doctor training program

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little issued a line-item veto Friday that restores funding lawmakers had cut for a program that trains doctors in Idaho. The decision keeps support in place for eight medical residents who were already partway through their three-year training.

Lawmakers had removed the funding in House Bill 978, which would have affected doctors currently completing graduate medical education in the state.

Little said the move aligns with his ongoing effort to increase the number of physicians in Idaho and improve access to health care, especially in rural communities.

The governor’s budget plan previously added nearly $1 million to support existing residency programs designed to grow Idaho’s medical workforce. State leaders have also approved additional long-term funding to address the state’s doctor shortage in the coming years.

Little’s full veto letter can be found on the governor’s website.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.