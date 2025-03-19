Watch Now
Gov. Little signs bill to limit enforcement of WHO mandates across the state

Anja Niedringhaus/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 11, 2009 file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1038 into law on Friday, which prohibits state and local authorities from enforcing mandates issued by the World Health Organization.

S.B. 1038 is meant to prohibit any state and political subdivisions, including counties, cities, towns, and school districts, from being compelled to enforce, or collaborate in the enforcement of, WHO mandates. The law specifically addresses WHO requirements related to masks, vaccines, medical testing, and the collection of public or private information about Idaho citizens.

During the House debate, Rep. Heather Scott (R), voiced her support for the bill, stating that the WHO "might not have our state's interest in mind."

SB 1038, which will take effect on July 1, comes roughly 2 months after President Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization.

