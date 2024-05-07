Gov. Little announces changes to cabinet

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little has announced changes in his senior staff and cabinet, including a new director for the Department of Health and Welfare and an administrator of the Division of Financial Management.

Governor Little's budget chief, Alex Adams, will assume the role of the director for the DHW on June 5, 2024. On the same day, Lori Wolff will step into the DFM administrator role. Sara Stover was also announced as the deputy chief of staff for the governor's office.

Adams has served as the DFM administrator since Little took office in 2019 while Wolff has been Little's Director of Operations since August of 2023 after previously serving as his administrator for the Division of Human Resources. Stover has been Gov. Little's Director of Cabinet Affairs since 2022.

“All three of these intelligent people are valued members of my team. I am grateful they continue to dedicate their talents to public service, and I am excited to see what they will accomplish for the people of Idaho in their new roles,” Governor Little said.

Dean Cameron has been serving as DHW interim director since December 2023 and will remain in his position as director of the Idaho Department of Insurance following the change.

“I appreciate Dean for stepping in as interim director at Health and Welfare during a critical legislative session. He brought strong leadership to the agency with his wealth of experience and knowledge both in the legislative branch and the executive branch as well as the private sector,” Governor Little said.