Menu

Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Coronavirus liability shield heads to Idaho governor's desk

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Graphic
coronavirus
Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 16:35:57-04

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation intended to shield Idaho businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19 is headed to the governor's desk.

The state Senate voted 32-2 on Tuesday to approve the measure that extends a law passed last summer during a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the pandemic. Little signed that legislation last year that has an end date of July 1, 2021.

The legislation now headed to his desk is the same as that legislation but extends the end date to July 1, 2022. The legislation drew protests at the Statehouse last summer amid concerns it protected bad actors in the government.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light