Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Business group opposes Idaho lawmakers setting vaccine rules

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Ridler/AP
The Idaho House of Representatives works late into the evening at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Due to the unprecedented way lawmakers are reconvening at the Statehouse next week, any laws they pass could end up in court and be declared null. Opponents also say they could target session costs and lawmaker expenses. The House and Senate plan to meet starting Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, to pass a law or laws to thwart President Joe Biden's sweeping vaccine requirements that affect some 100 million Americans. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Virus Outbreak Idaho Legislature
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 22:05:06-05

BOISE, Idaho — The president of the state's top business lobby group in a letter to Idaho lawmakers says the group will oppose any attempts by the Legislature to impose restrictions on businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry President Alex LaBeau in the letter sent Tuesday says such a law would put tyrannical practices on the free market. The Legislature is scheduled to reconvene Monday, mainly to pass a law or laws to thwart President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates.

But potential laws aimed at preventing Idaho employers from requiring employees get the coronavirus vaccine are also likely to be introduced.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light