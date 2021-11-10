Business group opposes Idaho lawmakers setting vaccine rules

BOISE, Idaho — The president of the state's top business lobby group in a letter to Idaho lawmakers says the group will oppose any attempts by the Legislature to impose restrictions on businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry President Alex LaBeau in the letter sent Tuesday says such a law would put tyrannical practices on the free market. The Legislature is scheduled to reconvene Monday, mainly to pass a law or laws to thwart President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates.

But potential laws aimed at preventing Idaho employers from requiring employees get the coronavirus vaccine are also likely to be introduced.