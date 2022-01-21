Watch
Bill to legalize pot-derived pain relief spray introduced

Keith Ridler/AP
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Idaho Statehouse
BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would allow Idaho residents with multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders to use a pain-relief spray derived from marijuana has been introduced in the House.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the bill provides a carve-out in Idaho code for nabiximols, an oral spray that is undergoing clinical trials for possible approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Association.

The bill is co-sponsored by Burley Rep. Fred Wood of Burley, and Boise Sen. Fred Martin, both Republicans and the chairmen of the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees. Martin says he doesn't support legalizing marijuana, but does support something that can provide medical benefit to Idaho residents.

