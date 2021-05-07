Bill to kill up to 90% of Idaho wolves signed by governor

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a measure that could lead to the killing of 90% of the state's 1,500 wolves.

The Republican governor signed the bill on Thursday that had already passed the Senate and House with enough votes to overcome a veto. The law backed by the ranching industry and slammed by environmentalists allows the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves and opens up new ways wolves can be killed.

Those methods include hunting, trapping and snaring an unlimited number of wolves with a single hunting tag, using night-vision equipment, chasing wolves on snowmobiles and ATVs and shooting them from helicopters.