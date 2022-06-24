BOISE, Idaho — Today's ruling will have a huge impact on women in states where abortion will become illegal.

Abortions will be banned in Idaho in 30 days with exceptions only for rape, incest and to protect the mother's life. For those seeking an abortion but do not fall in those categories, how far would someone have to travel within the region to get care?

For instance, if you live in Salt Lake City, the nearest clinic is more than 300 miles away.

In southern Idaho population hubs like Twin Falls, the distance is similar. Women in Idaho Falls would have to travel nearly 300 miles to Helena, Montana — a 4-hour drive.

For the Treasure Valley, the closest planned parenthood is in Walla Walla, Washington that's 250 miles or 4 hours by car, or ten and a half hours by bus.