A House resolution to commend Boise State's women’s volleyball team has been tabled, for now

BOISE, Idaho — In the Idaho State of the State address, Governor Brad Little recognized the Boise State Woman’s Volleyball team for standing up for what he called "common sense values." Now the House is doing the same.

Representative Brent Crane said this. “It was the longest applause, and it was the first standing ovation. I think it speaks volumes to the values of Idahoans that we feel very strongly that women should be competing in women’s sports and biological men should be competing in biological male sports.”

The resolution is to provide a commendation of the Boise State women's volleyball team for their stance against San Jose State's women's volleyball team because of a transgender player.



Representative Crane co-sponsored the resolution and he and others in the House Affairs Committee recently took public testimony for and against the resolution.

One resident testified against the resolution. “This has been made out to be a crisis like it is a massive amount of trans people participating in sports but it’s not. NCAA President Charlie Baker recently stated of the 510,000 NCAA athletes, there are less than 10 trans athletes. That equates to 0.002. percent, so this conversation is about a small marginalized group, not a widespread issue."

I reached to the A.C.L.U. of Idaho who sent me this statement, “Although this resolution does not hold the weight of law, we at the ACLU of Idaho are deeply disappointed that the Idaho Legislature continues its relentless attacks on trans and non-binary athletes.”



I asked Representative Crane what’s the point of a resolution? Crane answered like this, "The fact of the matter is these are college athletes. These girls have put in thousands of hours to get where they’re at, they want to play.”

The measure was tabled on Monday, but Representative Crane expects it to come to the floor very soon.