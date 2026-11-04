What should be the official state gun? Here's what voters say

IDAHO — Idaho voters favored the Winchester Model 1873, known as the “Gun That Won the West,” in an advisory vote to choose the state's official gun.

The rifle received 31.1% of the vote. The Winchester Model 1894 came in second with 25.31%, followed by the 1873 Colt Single Action Army Revolver, known as the “Peacemaker,” with 15.27%.

The vote is advisory, meaning the Idaho State Legislature would need to take action to officially adopt a state gun.

Which guns were on the ballot?

Voters chose from six firearms with ties to the American West and military history:

Winchester Model 1873 “Gun That Won the West” (.44-40): 31.10%

Winchester Model 1894 (.30-30): 25.31%

1873 Colt Single Action Army Revolver “Peacemaker” (.45 Colt): 15.27%

Remington Model 700 bolt-action rifle (.30-06): 12.44%

Colt M1911 .45 automatic Colt pistol (.45 ACP): 8.78%

M1 Garand rifle (.30-06): 7.10%

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