Idaho voters will cast an advisory vote to choose a state gun from six historic firearms on the ballot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — "We've got a state bird. We've got state flower," Said Ryan Horsley, General Manager of Red's Trading Post. "Why not have a state firearm?"

Red's Trading Post is a business Horsley's grandfather started 90 years ago and holds the title of oldest gun store in the state, so I went in to see what they thought about the six firearms Idaho voters can choose from for the official Idaho State Gun.

WATCH | Idaho voters will cast an advisory vote to select a state gun from six options

Idaho voters weigh in on choosing a state gun from six historic options

Utah was the first of 11 states to adopt a state gun. In March 2011, Utah selected the Colt M1911. Arizona followed a few weeks later, adopting the Colt Single Action Army Revolver. Both of those weapons are among the options Idaho voters will see on the ballot.

The six options include Western-style weapons that gained fame during pioneer days, such as the 1873 Single Action Army Revolver Colt .45, the Winchester Model 1894 (.30-30), and the Winchester Model 1873, known as the "Gun That Won the West." The list also includes weapons with military heritage, like the M1 Garand and the Colt Model 1911 .45. The sixth option is the Remington 700 Bolt Action 30-06.

Horsley brought out five of the six options. The Remington 700 Bolt Action 30-06 had recently sold and was not available to display.

Horsley said the variety of the list appealed to him.

"And it just it's kind of representative of it all, so that's what I kinda like about the list," he said.

He said the M1 Garand stands out for its impact in battle.

"I mean this this was one that you know help become a deciding factor in World War II, just an amazing firearm," Horsley shared.

Horsley said all of the options have proven their staying power.

"Each of these firearms as well were I mean absolutely innovative for their time and they're still being made today by either different companies and you'll have maybe evolved or or whatever and so they've all stood the test of time," he said.

As for which firearm Horsley would vote for, he said the choice is a difficult one.

"It's like choosing it's like choosing your favorite kid," Horsley said.

The vote is purely advisory, meaning the Idaho State Legislature would have to take action to adopt a state gun at some point in the future.

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