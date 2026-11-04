U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher wins re-election in Idaho’s 1st District

BOISE, Idaho — Voters in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District sent incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher back to Washington D.C. Tuesday night.

The Republican Fulcher defeated Democratic challenger Kaylee Peterson 115,250 to 57,413.

RELATED | Complete Idaho election results

Fulcher advanced to Tuesday's general election by defeating Andy Briner and Joseph Morrison in May's Republican primary .

Fulcher, of Meridian, was first elected to Congress in 2018 after serving in the Idaho Legislature. Idaho’s 1st Congressional District includes Boise, the Treasure Valley, the Idaho Panhandle and much of western Idaho.

This will be Fulcher's fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Constitutional candidate Brendan Gomez and Independent Sarah Zabel were also on the ballot.

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