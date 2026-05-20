Senator Russ Fulcher wins Republican primary for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District

IDAHO — The Associated Press called Idaho’s Republican primary in the 1st Congressional District for Russ Fulcher on Tuesday, sending the incumbent congressman to the general election in November.

Fulcher defeated challengers Joseph Morrison and Andy Briner to secure the GOP nomination.

Fulcher, of Meridian, was first elected to Congress in 2018 after serving in the Idaho Legislature. He represents Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Boise, the Treasure Valley, the Idaho Panhandle and much of western Idaho.

He is seeking a fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

For the latest election results from races across southern Idaho, click here.